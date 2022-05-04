Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a 200-day moving average of $257.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

