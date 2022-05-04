Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,645,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

