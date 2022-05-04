Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.76. 296,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,397,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $363.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

