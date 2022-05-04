Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.