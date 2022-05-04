Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Analog Devices by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

