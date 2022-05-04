Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.