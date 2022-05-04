Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 21,439 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 224.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

