Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $178.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,014. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

