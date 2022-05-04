Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

