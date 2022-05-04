Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after acquiring an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after acquiring an additional 51,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $253.17. The stock had a trading volume of 104,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,933. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.07.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

