Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $15.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,346.68. 1,241,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,625.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,761.08.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

