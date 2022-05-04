Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.69.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, reaching $355.70. 738,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.00 and its 200-day moving average is $374.58. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.