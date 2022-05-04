Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock traded up $18.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $721.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,610. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $729.49 and its 200-day moving average is $758.29.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.