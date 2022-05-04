NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.9% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $274,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $121.78. 53,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

