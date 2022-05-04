NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $120.12. 140,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.