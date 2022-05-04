Nimiq Market Capitalization Tops $20.11 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $20.11 million and $396,143.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.32 or 0.07360668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00263644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.05 or 0.00745604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.61 or 0.00549515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00071341 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2id

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,854,553,979 coins and its circulating supply is 9,287,553,979 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

