Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Tops $21.69 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $21.69 million and $354,986.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,701.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.93 or 0.07374867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00266233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.76 or 0.00750003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00076552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.51 or 0.00555426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,857,720,106 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,720,106 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

