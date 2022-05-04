Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $46.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NIO opened at $17.19 on Friday. NIO has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

