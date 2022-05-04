NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895,151 shares during the period. NiSource makes up approximately 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.09% of NiSource worth $118,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after purchasing an additional 180,372 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,734,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 15.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,268,000 after purchasing an additional 906,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 64.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NI opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

