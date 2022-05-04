Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.22. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 2,690 shares changing hands.

NIU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,451 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,528 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Niu Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after purchasing an additional 763,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 227,272 shares in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

