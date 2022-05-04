Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.22. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 2,690 shares changing hands.
NIU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $735.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,451 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,528 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Niu Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after purchasing an additional 763,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 227,272 shares in the last quarter.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.