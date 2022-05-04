Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NAT opened at $2.65 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.48%.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.