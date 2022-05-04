Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.06%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY remained flat at $$8.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 199,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

