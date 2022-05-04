NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.25. 151,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $322.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

