NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,884,000. Applied Materials comprises about 1.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Applied Materials by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 28,726 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $113.77. 158,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,743. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.