NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 11,400 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.06% of Materion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

MTRN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $84.18. 1,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.29. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Materion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

