NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 46,150 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.09% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 3,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $719.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

