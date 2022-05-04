NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.81. 3,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.52. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.