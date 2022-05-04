NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 150.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 593,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after acquiring an additional 238,889 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,030,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,193,000 after acquiring an additional 204,292 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

PKI traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.27. 41,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,495. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

