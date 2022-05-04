NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $1.23 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MasTec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.70.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. 10,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

