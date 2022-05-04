NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $11.75 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,746,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.