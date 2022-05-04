NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $970,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,419 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $277.21. 12,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.