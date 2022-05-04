NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 112,606 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 151,739 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 918,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 394,723 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 298,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

