NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 2,601 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $13.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,376.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,634.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,768.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,733 shares of company stock valued at $144,169,031 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

