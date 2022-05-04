NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ferro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ferro by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

FOE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. 73,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,209. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

