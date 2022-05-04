NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $12.79 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.38. 21,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average of $247.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

