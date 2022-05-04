NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,310,000. BlackRock makes up 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $10.69 on Wednesday, hitting $641.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,825. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $610.00 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $712.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $822.75.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.