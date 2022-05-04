NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,417 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,080,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.07. 41,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

