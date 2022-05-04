NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total value of $1,135,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.