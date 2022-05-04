Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 47,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 772,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

