Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $102.28

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.28 and last traded at $102.73, with a volume of 20452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

