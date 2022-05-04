Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $45.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $30.48 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

