Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given New 900.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $559.33.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,943. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 71.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

