NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, NULS has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $37.00 million and $10.02 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00220295 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00479326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00038980 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,016.75 or 1.90779872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.