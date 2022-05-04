NuShares Trading 83.3% Lower This Week (NSR)

NuShares (NSR) traded down 66.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $38,235.81 and $17.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 83.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014325 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

