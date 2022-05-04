Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after buying an additional 601,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after acquiring an additional 367,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

