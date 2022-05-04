Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.20-18.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.95.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.