Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $125.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 355,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,680. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. Nutrien has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

