Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

