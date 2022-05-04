Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JRO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 111,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

