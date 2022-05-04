Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of JRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,159. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 111,242 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

